Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 161.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 72,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,743,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

