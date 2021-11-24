Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Trading 24.2% Higher

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) traded up 24.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 37,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 64,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

About Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)

Technicolor SA engages in the provision of video and audio production, post-production and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. It operates its business through the following operating segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment develops and offers video-related technologies and services for the Media & Entertainment industry.

