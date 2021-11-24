Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report $144.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.47 million and the lowest is $141.12 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $148.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.51 million to $583.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $562.42 million, with estimates ranging from $520.17 million to $580.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on TGP shares. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.58. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

