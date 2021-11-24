Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.96 Million

Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce sales of $144.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.12 million and the highest is $147.47 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $148.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $574.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.51 million to $583.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $562.42 million, with estimates ranging from $520.17 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGP shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.34. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,661,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

