Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

TLSNY opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.6228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.83%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

