Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,441,034 shares during the period. Teradata makes up about 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.42% of Teradata worth $88,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,596,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Teradata by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after buying an additional 366,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teradata by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,429,000 after buying an additional 203,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,702,000 after buying an additional 445,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. 6,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

