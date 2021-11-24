Terra Virtua Kolect Trading 21.1% Higher This Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $266.12 million and $150.65 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00242318 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00087396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

TVK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,331,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

