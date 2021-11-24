Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,302.40 and last traded at $1,302.40. Approximately 193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,253.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,264.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,403.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

