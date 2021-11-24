Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of Textron worth $37,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.70. 5,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,829. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

