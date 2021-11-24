Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.23. 570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBVPY)

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

