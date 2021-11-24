The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,669 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Andersons by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 192,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter worth about $475,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 24.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Andersons by 4.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Andersons by 21.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,684 shares of company stock worth $4,267,280 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.70. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

