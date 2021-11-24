The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Get AZEK alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE AZEK opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67. AZEK has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.51.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AZEK by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.