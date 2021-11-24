The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lessened by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $191.85 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.