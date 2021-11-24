The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Sells $87,075,000.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after acquiring an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.