The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Sells $87,075,000.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after acquiring an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
