The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,266,565 shares of company stock worth $134,172,421. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

