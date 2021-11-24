The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Sells $6,480,539.31 in Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Children’s Place stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.23. 25,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Children’s Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

