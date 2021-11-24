The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

