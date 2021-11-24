The Force Protocol (FOR) One Day Volume Tops $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.92 or 0.00211744 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

