The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $405.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.36 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.