The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $136.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $159.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMW. Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. VMware has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after buying an additional 414,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,583,689 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $220,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397,569 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $745,926,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,530 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,435 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

