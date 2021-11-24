The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $136.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $159.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMW. Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.35.
Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. VMware has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.80.
In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after buying an additional 414,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,583,689 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $220,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397,569 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $745,926,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,530 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,435 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.