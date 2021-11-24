The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,614. The company has a market capitalization of $428.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

