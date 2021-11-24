The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

SJM traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.12. 5,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,464. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

