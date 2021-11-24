The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,662,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,158. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

