The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,033,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.13. 65,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $358.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

