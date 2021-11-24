The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $960,019.35 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.97. 1,139,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,112. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 77.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

