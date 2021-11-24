The Unite Group’s (UTG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UTG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,083.64 ($14.16) on Wednesday. The Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 918.50 ($12.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,124.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,927.56. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

