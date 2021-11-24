Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.0% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $627.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,486. The stock has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $651.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

