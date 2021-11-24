THETA Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $6.62 or 0.00011776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $6.62 billion and approximately $290.11 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00045959 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00247164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,324.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00086253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

