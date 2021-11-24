Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total transaction of $3,673,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NET stock traded up $12.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of -281.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.