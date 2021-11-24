Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total transaction of $3,673,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NET stock traded up $12.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of -281.98 and a beta of 0.61.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.