Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 30,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $170.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average is $168.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.