Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $124.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.63. The stock has a market cap of $220.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.