Thorstarter Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.70 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. Thorstarter has a market cap of $31.70 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00067479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00071467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00087439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.22 or 0.07431223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,907.46 or 1.00303259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.