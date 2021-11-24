Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.91, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

