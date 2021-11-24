Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.60 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,017 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,334,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,053 shares of company stock worth $9,568,189 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EXP opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.54. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.85 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

