Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 136,797 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,797 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.29. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.