Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,171 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.68.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

