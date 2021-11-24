Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,495 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $27,231,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 537,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

