Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,500 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

