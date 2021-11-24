Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

