Throne 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003209 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $495,703.51 and $1.38 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.09 or 0.07394407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00086410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,815.51 or 1.00264530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

