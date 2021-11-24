Thunder Token Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $140.02 million and $121.30 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00212641 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

