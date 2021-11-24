Tigress Financial Raises Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $202.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $198.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $143.31. 15,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

