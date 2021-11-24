TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 6.3%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 4,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,016,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

TMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $733.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.06.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

