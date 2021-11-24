Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.37 and last traded at $35.55. 3,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 196,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $791.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.71.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.