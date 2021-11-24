Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.37 and last traded at $35.55. 3,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 196,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $791.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.