Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.62

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.62 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 297,128 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £113.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.62.

In related news, insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £18,375 ($24,007.06). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 197,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,037,500.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

