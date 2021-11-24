Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON TLOU opened at GBX 3.23 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Tlou Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 14.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.75. The firm has a market cap of £19.36 million and a PE ratio of -16.13.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

