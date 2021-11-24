Todd R. Fry Sells 500 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.78. The company had a trading volume of 127,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average is $119.97. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,728.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

