TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0529

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $74,145.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,610.51 or 0.99019314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00041862 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.20 or 0.00526839 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

