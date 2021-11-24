TOKPIE (TKP) Market Cap Achieves $2.85 Million

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $14,051.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

