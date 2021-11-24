Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) versus GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Financial Analysis

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlobalFoundries and Tokyo Electron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalFoundries $4.85 billion 7.41 -$1.35 billion N/A N/A Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 6.40 $2.28 billion $4.29 31.33

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than GlobalFoundries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GlobalFoundries and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A Tokyo Electron 18.63% 30.30% 21.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GlobalFoundries and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87 Tokyo Electron 0 2 0 0 2.00

GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus price target of $80.03, suggesting a potential upside of 19.95%. Given GlobalFoundries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GlobalFoundries is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats GlobalFoundries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

